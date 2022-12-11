Look: NFL World Reacts To Jerry Rice's Demand

17 Dec 2000: Jerry Rice #80 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field during the game against the Chicago Bears at the 3Com Park in San Francisco, California. The 49ers defeated the Bears 17-0.Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

Jerry Rice isn't happy with the 49ers.

San Francisco is currently shellacking Tampa Bay, as the 49ers lead the Bucs, 35-0, in the second half of Sunday afternoon's game.

But the 49ers have lost wide receiver Deebo Samuel to what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

Rice isn't happy.

"Please stop running our skill player up the middle. @trey.lance @jimmypolo10 now @19problemz all hurt!!" he wrote on social media.

Most fans appear to be in agreement with Rice.

"This is exactly why deebo didnt want to be wideback," one fan wrote.

"Please this is annoying that's why we have Running backs," another fan added.

"Exactly! Dude ain’t got no sense in that aspect I have been saying it for years," another fan wrote.

"THANK YOUUU!! Wheres Mason?? TDP? Coleman???," one fan wrote.

Hopefully, the injury to Samuel is not as serious as it initially looked. But it'll be interesting to see if the 49ers change strategy.