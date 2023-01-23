Look: NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson's Announcement

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: Former NFL coach and FOX NFL SUNDAY Analyst Jimmy Johnson during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You know things are bad when legendary NFL head coach Jimmy Johnson is dumping on you.

The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The final play of the game was a wild one, with running back Ezekiel Elliott going under center and the rest of the team split out wide.

Johnson took to social media on Monday, announcing his thoughts on the play.

"Dumb," he announced.

He's not wrong.

"I don’t think I can even verbalize how frustrating this team is," one fan wrote.

"Tell em Jimmy!" one fan added.

"Pls come back we haven’t been the same since you left," another fan wrote.

"Absolutely!!" one fan added.

"From the legend himself and when is Jerry putting you in the cowboys hall of fame," one fan wrote.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are off to the NFC Championship Game, where they will take on the Eagles.