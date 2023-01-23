Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck's Announcement

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: FOX Lead NFL, MLB & USGA Play-By-Play Announcer Joe Buck during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joe Buck doesn't have any more NFL games to call this season, but the ESPN "Monday Night Football" announcer is sounding off on social media.

The longtime play-by-play man made quite the tweet on social media on Monday.

That's pretty great.

Not all of Buck's followers liked it, though.

"No one said this to you. Finally I can watch NFL and MLB playoff games with the sound on," one fan wrote.

Buck clapped back in epic fashion.

"I’m happy for you and even more so for the people who were in that silent room with you all those years. Listening to you and your thoughts.And your worries. And what you would do as manager or coach. Rejoice friends of Rick Banks. Rejoice! Turn that sound on - LOUD!!!" he wrote.

That's pretty epic.

"Four out of five scientists agree that this is the most perfect comeback ever constructed," one fan wrote.

"GET EM JOE BUCK," one fan added.

"Let him cook," another fan wrote.

"We come here to mourn Rick Banks after his tragic Twitter death," another fan added.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Announcer Joe Buck walks across Lambeau Field prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Well done, Joe.