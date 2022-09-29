Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow Girlfriend Photo

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Thursday night's NFL game is set to feature the Cincinnati Bengals against the Miami Dolphins.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are coming off their first win of the season, as they defeated the New York Jets in Week 3 of the 2022 regular season.

Olivia Holzmacher, the girlfriend of the Bengals quarterback, certainly appeared to enjoy the team's win.

Photos of Holzmacher reacting to the win have gone viral on social media.

"pretty pretty pretttty good.



I ♥️ NY," she wrote on social media.

NFL fans love the reaction.

"COME ON🥹 SO FREAKIN CUTE!!!!," one fan wrote.

"can’t wait for the boots to premiere on Thursday night," another fan joked.

"MY FAVS," one fan added.

"NY looks good on you!!" another fan wrote.

Joe and Olivia have been dating since his college days at Ohio State, before his transfer to LSU.

Kickoff between the Bengals and the Dolphins is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.