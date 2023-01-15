Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Announcement

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It's pretty rare for an NFL quarterback to spend his entire career with one franchise.

Even the all-time greats like Tom Brady and Joe Montana ended up leaving the Patriots and the 49ers, respectively. But what will Joe Burrow do?

Cincinnati isn't a very big market, so no one would be shocked if Burrow finishes his career elsewhere, but he's not planning on it, anyway.

“My plan is to be here my whole career.”

Bengals fans have to love that announcement from their star quarterback, right?

"Damn this fires me up ! Let’s go win this game !" one fan wrote.

"THATS MY QB!!" one fan added.

"Yes they can and they will require change their entire philosophy that they don’t give more than 2 years guaranteed money when they resign players or free agents. Why don’t media bring this up?" one fan added.

Will Burrow be in Cincinnati his whole career?