Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Girlfriend

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 08: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the start of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

We're now less than an hour away from kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens.

Joe Burrow's girlfriend is ready.

The girlfriend of the Cincinnati Bengals star is trending on social media before kickoff on Sunday night, taking to her Instagram Story from the field.

Joe and Olivia have been dating for several years, dating back to his college days.

"First Lady of Cincinnati 🖤," one fan wrote.

"Love your outfit! 🔥🔥🔥," one fan added.

"Okay. I just had to say.. I miss your gameday stories. K thanks bye ❤️❤️miss you beautiful," one fan added.

"Olivia this tiger suit!!!!! 🔥" one fan wrote.

Olivia will be cheering Joe on in pretty big fashion on Sunday evening.

Kickoff between the Bengals and the Ravens is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will be airing on NBC.