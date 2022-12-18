Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Gross Injury

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals signals from the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Another year, another Joe Burrow pinky injury.

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback suffered a painful pinky injury late in the regular season. This year, it appears to have happened again.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick suffered the injury on Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay.

It doesn't look good.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Burrow's injury against Tampa Bay.

"This will be the excuse all week after getting dominated by the Bucs," one fan wrote.

"Bad vibes all around early on," one fan added.

"Gambling ain’t been fun," another fan wrote on social media.

It's been a bad day all around for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bucs are leading the Bengals, 10-0, late in the first half on Sunday afternoon.

The game is on CBS.