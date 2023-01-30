Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Longtime Girlfriend

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

It's good to be Jjoe Burrow.

The Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback is on the verge of leading his team back to the Super Bowl. Sunday night, the Bengals and the Chiefs are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game.

Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is surely watching with a really close eye.

Joe and Olivia have been dating since his Ohio State days, at least. She's been there every step of the way during his football career.

Olivia has shared some photos throughout the 2022 football season.

Many joke that Olivia is a very, very lucky woman.

"She is BEAUTY, she is GRACE," one fan wrote.

"The First Lady of Cincinnati has spoken," one fan added.

"how does it feel to be dating the best quarterback in the history of the NFL?" another fan added.

The finish to the AFC Championship Game is currently airing on CBS.