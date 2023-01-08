Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Postgame Quote

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow will look to bring the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals matched a franchise record by winning their 12th game Sunday. They're also AFC North champions in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981 and 1982.

After the game, Burrow was asked about Cincinnati's possible championship window. The 26-year-old showed no shortage of confidence in his response.

"The window’s my whole career," Burrow said, per ESPN's Ben Baby.

Fans love the star quarterback's mindset.

"Makes sense to me," ESPN Australia's Laurie Horesh said.

"Love the mentality," a fan said.

"That's correct," another fan stated.

"Joe is so cool man," The Athletic's Colton Pouncy said.

"I don’t know how you cannot be a Joe Burrow fan," a fan declared.

He might not be wrong.

Burrow finished the season with 4,475 passing yards, placing second last year's 4,611 on the franchise's single-season leaderboard. He broke his own record set in 2021 by accounting for 40 touchdowns.

The former No. 1 pick is under contract next year, and the Bengals can exercise a fifth-year option in 2024. That gives them a golden opportunity to maintain a formidable title contender behind an elite passer on a team-friendly deal.

But they'll eventually have to pay Burrow top dollar, which will make it tougher to construct a strong supporting cast. Yet he and Ja'Marr Chase should keep the Bengals competitive for a long time.

The Bengals will host the Baltimore Ravens in a first-round playoff matchup next weekend.