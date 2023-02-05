Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Montana's Announcement
Joe Montana made his thoughts on the San Francisco 49ers quarterback situation very clear.
The legendary 49ers quarterback believes that Kyle Shanahan has to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo behind center heading into the 2023 season and beyond.
"You gotta go with the guy that's been winning the games," Montana announced.
Wow.
NFL fans are surprised.
"Ima leave this here. Just because people are at the top of the playing level doesn’t mean they are of sound mind to pass judgment. That’s all ima say," one fan wrote.
"Is Joe Montana right?! Jimmy G over Brock Purdy to start next season," one fan added.
"The guy who won the most games for SF last season was in fact Brock Purdy and not Jimmy Garoppolo," another fan wrote.
Do you agree with Montana?