Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Montana's Announcement

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 20: Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana looks on from the sidelines during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi's Stadium on December 20, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Joe Montana made his thoughts on the San Francisco 49ers quarterback situation very clear.

The legendary 49ers quarterback believes that Kyle Shanahan has to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo behind center heading into the 2023 season and beyond.

"You gotta go with the guy that's been winning the games," Montana announced.

Wow.

NFL fans are surprised.

"Ima leave this here. Just because people are at the top of the playing level doesn’t mean they are of sound mind to pass judgment. That’s all ima say," one fan wrote.

"Is Joe Montana right?! Jimmy G over Brock Purdy to start next season," one fan added.

"The guy who won the most games for SF last season was in fact Brock Purdy and not Jimmy Garoppolo," another fan wrote.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots talks with Hall of Famer Joe Montana prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Do you agree with Montana?