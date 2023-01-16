Look: NFL World Reacts To Joey Bosa's Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 15: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks up at the scoreboard against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Joey Bosa doesn't want to talk about his helmet throwing on Saturday night.

The Chargers fell to the Jaguars in the Wild Card round on Saturday. Bosa was heated late in the contest.

Sunday afternoon, Bosa addressed reporters.

"I really, really do want to say some things. I need to be more accountable for my actions...it's a heated game I'm hurting out there I'm playing on half a leg," he announced.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Bosa's comments.

"This is your daily reminder that Brandon Staley needs to be fired," one fan wrote.

"No comment. No accountability. Excuses. Amazing to hit all 3 with one statement," one fan added.

"Dude said I can’t make excuses then literally made an excuse at the end," one fan added.

"if he hasn’t played week 18 would he have had 67% of a leg and would have that and Mike Williams been enough?" another fan wrote.

Will the Chargers have a new head coach in 2023?