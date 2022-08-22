Look: NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen Girlfriend Photo

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are getting ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.

So, too, are the significant others of Bills players.

Earlier this month, Josh Allen's girlfriend, Brittany Morgan Williams, shared some fun selfies at a preseason game.

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Brittany Williams and Josh Allen on the Red Carpet prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFL fans are excited, too.

"Hair dark for year 5👏🔥she continues to slay," one fan tweeted.

"I mean good grief! We have the hottest ladies in the NFL! 🔥🔥And the sweetest!" another fan added.

"QUEENS," one fan added.

Josh Allen and the Bills are set to open the season on Thursday, Sept. 8 against the Rams.