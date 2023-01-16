Look: NFL World Reacts To Justin Jefferson's Announcement

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 06: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Washington Commanders during the first half of the game at FedExField on November 6, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Following the Minnesota Vikings' tough loss to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon, there was some speculation about Justin Jefferson's future.

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd speculated that Jefferson could end up requesting a trade.

"That's what I worry about... There's a ceiling," he said.

But on Monday, Jefferson made his future plans extremely clear - he wants to be in Minnesota.

“I mean, I will be wherever I’m wanted. If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control," Jefferson told ESPN.

It would be pretty shocking if the Vikings don't want Jefferson to be there.

"Should be the highest paid receiver in the league," one fan wrote.

"No way the Vikings let this thing drag out…right???" one fan added.

"First WR to get a fully guaranteed contract," another fan wrote.

"I truly believe with every fiber of my being that no athlete has ever wanted to leave a team more than this guy does. Probably the biggest career waste that I can think of in my lifetime," another fan added.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 22: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates following a touchdown catch during their game against the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

