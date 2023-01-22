Look: NFL World Reacts To Kay Adams' Suggestion

Getty Images.

Kay Adams had a suggestion for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

The former NFL Network host had a uniform suggestion for the Bengals, amid the snowy game in Buffalo.

"I feel like the Bengals should’ve worn the white helmets. Competitive advantage. Bills coulda worn all whites too no?" she wrote.

It's a snowy game in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon. There's a lot of snow falling through the air, which could make it difficult for players to see, especially when one team is wearing white.

"I love your point, but the orange helmets must be way easier for Burrow to see… like DOT workers," one fan wrote.

"This was a topic in the bar here. If you're the home team & snow is in the forecast, why not declare your wearing the road whites & have at it. Favor to ask: On your show, please ask whichever retired pro joins for insight if it matters on field level," one fan added.

"Alternate uniforms aren’t allowed in the playoffs," another fan wrote.

The Bills and the Bengals, meanwhile, are currently playing for a spot in the AFC Championship Game.

Buffalo is trailing Cincinnati, 14-7.