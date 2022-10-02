Look: NFL World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury Sideline Video

It's been a frustrating start to the year for the Arizona Cardinals, but they're hoping to get back to .500 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Tensions boiled over between head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray in the second half on Sunday.

Video showed Kingsbury and Murray chirping each other during a heated moment on the sideline.

NFL fans are joking that Murray and Kingsbury are like an old married couple at this point.

"Not in front of the kids, guys," one fan wrote.

"These dudes just signed extensions with the team. AWKWARD," another fan wrote.

"Why waste any more time with this experiment? Just pull the plug after the game," another fan wrote.

"Remember in the off-season when we thought everyone there hated each other? Yeah everyone hates each other," one fan added.

The Cardinals are now leading the Panthers, 20-10, on Sunday afternoon.