Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Former NFL athlete and television broadcaster Kurt Warner during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has a theory on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

The Hall of Fame quarterback believes the off-the-field issues could be coming into play.

“I go and watch the tape from Sunday and I just don’t see the Tom Brady that we’ve come to know,” Warner said Tuesday on NFL Network. “The mistakes that he’s making, the things that he’s not seeing. I’m not one that ever wants to say some of the stuff that’s going on outside the game seems to be trickling inside the game and inside the lines. We’ve never seen Tom Brady do that before. He’s so good at focusing through everything else and being able to play football. But right now, he’s doing things that aren’t Tom Brady-esque and you have to wonder whether that other stuff is getting involved.”

"It’s that time of the year the media says Brady is washed and then when he wins it’ll be he got carried by this defense," another fan added.

"Hate to see it but, it might be that time to head out," one fan added.

"They are, they been playing for 35 years. Their bodies have had enough," another fan wrote.

Is Warner correct?