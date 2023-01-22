Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement

Lawrence Taylor #56, Linebacker the New York Giants during the National Football Conference West game against the Los Angeles Rams on 12 November1989 at the Anaheim Stadium, Anaheim, California, United States. The Rams won the game 31 - 10. (Photo by Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement.

The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on.

New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs.

"Bout to put my pads on," he announced.

NFL fans took to social media to weigh in.

"Only man who coulda saved Big Blue tonight," one fan wrote.

"They could of used you lol," another fan added on social media.

"Guaranteed 1.5 sacks fresh off the couch just off muscle memory," another fan joked.

"That’s pretty sad that your losing so bad one of your best HOF players sarcastically says he’ll come out of retirement," one fan added.

Taylor was ultimately happy with the Giants season, though.

The Giants will look to go even further during the 2023 season.