Look: NFL World Reacts To Longtime Coach's Retirement

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The first Monday following the conclusion of the NFL regular season always brings some major coaching moves.

The Falcons have one, though it's reportedly not a firing, but rather a retirement.

According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, longtime assistant coach Dean Pees just informed the team that he is retiring from football.

"Dean Pees just informed players he is retiring, per sources. Pees, 73, had been weighing the decision in recent weeks. Expect a wide search for Atlanta’s next defensive coordinator," he reported.

Pees, 73, has been coaching football since 1979.

"This may the most important hire for this team in a while," one fan wrote.

"At 73 I'd probably have had enough of the Falcons too. Halftime adjustments were fantastic though, I don't think any Falcons DC ever got the team right in the 2nd half of games like he did. But alas, a crew of mostly young players and castoffs was never going to be good," one fan wrote.

"Hard to replace for the @AtlantaFalcons. Just building the culture and things taking a turn for the better. Team will have plenty of options to get the right guy to replace Pees this off season," one fan added.

Best of luck in retirement, Dean.