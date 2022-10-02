Look: NFL World Reacts To Major Clock Controversy

The Detroit Lions were on the receiving end of a pretty poor playclock controversy on Sunday.

Detroit is trailing Seattle, 38-23, at the end of the third quarter on Sunday.

Seattle's most recent touchdown was helped by a clock error by the officials.

"Wow. Lions get a third-down stop, but the officials are saying they "shut down the play" because someone messed up the play clock. Wow," Kyle Meinke tweeted.

Seattle scored a touchdown on the next play.

Lions fans are understandably furious with the news.

"Detroit vs everybody... And they find new ways to screw them over that I never even fathom," one fan wrote.

"This is one of the most egregious referee interferences I have ever seen in my years of watching football. PEOPLE BET REAL MONEY ON THESE GAMES!" one fan added.

"Same thing over and over for the 21 years I’ve been alive, Lions have any momentum then the refs shut it down over some made up rule or call," one fan added.

"The lions continually get screwed over by the refs year after year," another fan wrote.

Detriot has since closed the gap a little, as they're trailing Seattle, 38-31, early in the fourth.