Look: NFL World Reacts To Mark Sanchez News

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 09: Mark Sanchez #6 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the start of the pre-season game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 9, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Well played, Mark Sanchez...

The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster delivered a pretty classic line during Sunday afternoon's game.

"Shelton is clearing out defenders faster than a teenager clears his search history," Sanchez said of Rams offensive lineman Coleman Shelton.

The comment quickly went viral.

It's a funny comment, to be sure.

"The other announcer bringing it back up should be in jail," one fan added.

"Well this is just fantastic and he should call every game," one fan added.

"Spoken like a man with experience in that field haha," another fan wrote.

"Wild to say this on a broadcast LOL," one fan added.

It was clever, you have to admit that.