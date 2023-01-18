Look: NFL World Reacts To Matt Canada Announcement

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 26: Offensive coordinator Matt Canada of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly won't move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers have "no plans" to fire Canada this offseason. Dulac said Canada returning for a third season "was never really in doubt" following a late turnaround.

Pittsburgh won six of its final seven games and ended the season with a 28-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. However, the Steelers averaged just 18.1 points per game with 28 offensive touchdowns.

They finished 23rd in total offense in each of Canada's two seasons.

Steelers fans expressed displeasure over maintaining the status quo.

"Steelers have no plans to have a creative offense," Colin Dunlap of 93.7 The Fan said on Twitter.

"Get ready for the passing offense to be dead last again in touchdowns next season," a fan wrote. "What a joke."

"How many years is Pittsburgh going to stay on this ride? Brutal decision," a fan opined.

"Not great," a fan stated.

"This is going to be a very long year," a Twitter user predicted.

Although Kenny Pickett progressed late in his rookie season, the Steelers avoided their first losing season under head coach Mike Tomlin primarily by winning close, low-scoring games. They also lacked deep prowess with only three plays of 40 yards or more.

To the chagrin of many followers, the Steelers looked poised to follow the same blueprint in 2023. If things stay the same under Canada's offense, they'll have to win ugly to return to the postseason.