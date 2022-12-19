Look: NFL World Reacts To Matt Ryan's Wife's Admission

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates with wife Sarah Marshall after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Matt Ryan's wife, Sarah, decided to have some fun on social media during the World Cup Final on Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Colts blew a huge lead against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Ryan, whose team blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl several years ago, has now been part of two brutal blown leads.

Sarah Ryan's tweet about it all went viral.

"What an incredible game between Argentina and France! Makes you totally forget about anything crazy that may have happened in the nfl yesterday," she tweeted.

Well played, Sarah. Well played.

"This is a good tweet," one fan added.

"Totally made me forget about Super Bowl 51," another fan wrote.

"Very much forget it. Your husband had an incredible career Sarah. Definitely hall of fame worthy in my eyes. No other player has meant more to the Falcons than Matt. He’s an icon to the city and he is so fortunate to call you the love of his life," one fan added.

Losing a game the way the Colts did is truly heartbreaking, but it's good to have some fun with it, too.

Well done by Mrs. Ryan.