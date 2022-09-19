Look: NFL World Reacts To Melissa Stark Moment
Things got a little bit loose toward the end of Sunday Night Football last night.
NBC play-by-play man Mike Tirico and analyst Cris Collinsworth had some fun with sideline reporter Melissa Stark.
Stark was teased for her punctuality - or lack thereof, to be honest.
NFL fans weren't too happy with the shot at Stark from Collinsworth last night.
"We will not tolerate Melissa Stark slander and Collinsworth must be reprimanded," one fan wrote.
"This was very awkward TV," another fan added.
"He wrote her off but she ain’t write back," one fan joked.
Was it over the top or well played from Collinsworth?