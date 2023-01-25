Look: NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons' Announcement

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons denied throwing shade at Dallas Cowboys teammate Dak Prescott.

On Wednesday, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane noted that the Cincinnati Bengals have a significant roster-building advantage with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase playing on rookie contracts. Parsons responded by calling it "interesting" that three of the four playoff teams remaining have a quarterback on a rookie deal "surrounded by talent."

Onlookers interpreted the tweet as a shot at Dak Prescott, who signed a $160 million contract in 2021. However, Parsons insisted otherwise.

"Listen we not gonna sit here like I’m talking about Dak," Parsons wrote. "When I get paid ima want a big contract too! Come on stop reaching!"

Fans aren't convinced, and they're now thinking ahead to when the Cowboys must break the bank to retain Parsons.

"Nah stop playing," one fan said. "That was a direct tweet."

"I mean…it was pretty obvious," another fan stated.

"Bro needs to hire a social media manager," a fan advised.

"I hope Jerry is ready to break the bank," a fan wrote.

As a fourth-round pick, the Cowboys benefitted immensely from Prescott's rookie deal before paying him. However, they couldn't capitalize with a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

It's no secret that a star quarterback on a rookie deal offers a huge advantage. Perhaps Parsons was simply pointing out that fact, but he probably should have realized how some Twitter users would perceive his post.