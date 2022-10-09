Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Cheerleader Photo

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Hurricane cheerleaders perforn prior to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Miami Hurricanes on September 4, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Legendary NFL star Michael Irvin lives a pretty good life these days.

Irvin's Dallas Cowboys are looking like real contenders in the NFC, while his college team, the Miami Hurricanes, continues to build under head coach Mario Cristobal.

On Saturday, Irvin took in The U's game against North Carolina. While the Hurricanes fell to the Tar Heels, Irvin still managed to have a pretty good time.

Photos of Irvin with the Miami cheerleaders went viral on social media.

It's good to be Michael Irvin, that's for sure.

"My GOAT," one fan wrote.

"My dawg !!!! Lets go []_[] and how bout dem boys !!!" another fan added.

While Irvin took in the Hurricanes on Saturday, he'll be back watching the Cowboys on Sunday.

Kickoff between Dallas and Los Angeles is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.