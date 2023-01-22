Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin's Pep Talk

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If nothing else, Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is ready for his team's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers later today.

"The Playmaker" put on a performance for the ages on NFL Network this morning, delivering a stirring pep talk to try and motivate his old team to reach its first NFC Championship Game in 27 years.

In the clip, Irvin can be seen lecturing images of Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb on the screen.

Irvin's speech has electrified the Dallas fanbase online.

"I’m about to catch a TD today after this," said one Cowboys fan.

"Playmaker, you got me ALL FIRED UP!!! … LETS GOOOOOOO COWBOYS!!" said another.

"HOLY SH*T IM PUMPED!! Let’s go #Cowboys," said a third.

"LFG," said a fourth.

The last time the Cowboys made the NFC Championship Game was in January 1996. Irvin was a star on that team, which went on to win Super Bowl XXX.

Cowboys-Niners will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.