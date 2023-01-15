Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Strahan Announcement

HUNTINGTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 9: Michael Strahan attends the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic and Gala Event at Oheka Castle on September 9, 2021 in Huntington, New York. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images)

Legendary New York Giants star Michael Strahan accomplished it all on the football field, winning a Super Bowl while putting up Hall of Fame numbers.

He's done quite a bit off of the field, too.

In fact, Strahan is set to be honored for his post-football achievements in a major way.

"On January 23rd, @michaelstrahan is to be honored with the first Hollywood Walk of Fame Sports Entertainment Star," Fox Sports: NFL tweeted.

That's a big-time honor for the Hall of Fame pass rusher.

"Huge W,"< one fan wrote.

"Favorite Giant ever," one fan added.

"Hollywood Walk of Fame, NFL hall of fame, Super Bowl champion… Michael Strahan has lived a life few could dream of," one fan added.

"Yay! Amazing news to hear. Congrats, Michael," another fan wrote.

WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 14: Michael Strahan arrives at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 14, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Congrats, Michael!