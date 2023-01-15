Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Strahan Announcement
Legendary New York Giants star Michael Strahan accomplished it all on the football field, winning a Super Bowl while putting up Hall of Fame numbers.
He's done quite a bit off of the field, too.
In fact, Strahan is set to be honored for his post-football achievements in a major way.
"On January 23rd, @michaelstrahan is to be honored with the first Hollywood Walk of Fame Sports Entertainment Star," Fox Sports: NFL tweeted.
That's a big-time honor for the Hall of Fame pass rusher.
"Huge W,"< one fan wrote.
"Favorite Giant ever," one fan added.
"Hollywood Walk of Fame, NFL hall of fame, Super Bowl champion… Michael Strahan has lived a life few could dream of," one fan added.
"Yay! Amazing news to hear. Congrats, Michael," another fan wrote.
Congrats, Michael!