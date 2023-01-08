Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Strahan's Announcement

WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 14: Michael Strahan arrives at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on July 14, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Michael Strahan and Skip Bayless both work for the same network, covering the NFL.

However, that didn't stop Strahan from making a pretty notable announcement on Sunday afternoon: he 100 percent disagrees with Bayless' "inhumane" comments.

“There were things done here, by somebody at this network, that were inhumane,” he said.

Now that's a notable stand.

Good for Michael Strahan for speaking out.

"Michael took the 100% right approach here," one fan wrote.

"Wish Shannon would of just taken out Skip with 2 uppercuts live on the air…. Well said Michael," one fan added.

"He's been saying stupid, inhumane stuff for decades and this is the hill everyone is dying on? This was mild. Almost not worth getting worked up about in comparison. Talk to Troy Aikman about how Skip Bayless did him dirty," one fan added.

Strahan didn't call him by name, but everyone knows who he's talking about.