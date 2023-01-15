Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Vick's Announcement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 21: Michael Vick #7 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against the New York Giants during an NFL football game November 21, 2004 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Vick played for the Falcons from 2001-2006. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Michael Vick had a controversial announcement ahead of the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs.

The former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback believes Lamar Jackson should be playing through his knee injury.

"Put a brace on it. Let's go."

Vick's pre-game message for Jackson, who is not expected to play, has gone viral.

It's a controversial message, to say the least.

"If he had a guaranteed contract maybe he would have," one fan wrote.

"I respect Mike Vick but he gotta chill with this take if the Ravens ain’t put Lamar first he shouldn’t put them first simple as that treat others as you want to be treated," one fan added.

"So he should risk his overall health for a team that don’t wanna pay him? Hmph," one fan added.

"Wonder what happened to RGIII when he “put a brace on it”. Maybe he’ll speak on that later," one fan added.

Is Michael Vick out of bounds with his take?