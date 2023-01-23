Look: NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy Postgame Incident

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Mike McCarthy was frustrated following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening.

The Cowboys lost to the 49ers, 19-12, in a winnable game in the NFC Divisional Round. But Dak Prescott threw two interceptions and the defense made a couple of costly penalties.

Following the game, McCarthy made contact with a reporter's camera on the field.

"Thank you to everyone that has reached out regarding the Mike McCarthy incident. I can see how the photo appeared like he pushed me but it was more of a hand to the lens. I did meet with coach McCarthy privately in his office and he did apologize," the reporter tweeted.

It's not much, but you shouldn't put your hands on someone else's device.

"Coach wanted you out of his way. Was that hard to do? You’re lucky that he was kind enough to apologize cuz I wouldn’t have," one fan wrote.

"People trying to walk n yall get right their way but yall victims move out of peoples way," one fan added.

"I think Coach McCarthy was just giving us a real time look at how Dak was seeing the field last night. Blindly," one fan added.

"The fact that coaches even have to apologize for this stuff is absurd. He just lost a playoff game and his season is over. A season he spent months of his life working on. Idk, maybe get the camera out of his face?" one fan added.

McCarthy will return to the Cowboys in 2023, Jerry Jones announced postgame.

McCarthy and the Cowboys will look to go deeper in 2023.