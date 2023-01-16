Look: NFL World Reacts To Molly Qerim's Outfit

ESPN "First Take" host Molly Qerim went viral for her outfit choice on the show on Monday morning.

The ESPN morning show is broadcasting live from Tampa Bay ahead of the Buccaneers vs. Cowboys game.

Qerim went viral for her jersey choice, though she ended up swapping it out.

"Quick wardrobe change for show #2 @FirstTake IRV 👀," she wrote.

NFL fans were surprised by the outfit choice.

"I figured you’d lost a bet when I watched this morning - especially coming off your teams win!" one fan wrote.

"Molly we need you on a eagles one next week," one fan added.

"You looked amazing in that cowboy blue," another fan wrote.

"You deff have the right jersey on (no pun intended)," another fan added.

The Cowboys and the Buccaneers are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.