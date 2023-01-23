Look: NFL World Reacts To Monday's Aaron Rodgers Announcement

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are open to moving superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a trade.

Translation: the Packers are listening to offers on the legendary quarterback.

NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Packers would be open to moving Rodgers. Many see that as a significant announcement, considering what it probably means.

"If the Packers got the right package I think they could do a deal for Aaron Rodgers," he reported.

It's a significant update.

"1) This is Rapoport now, not Schefter (who has been so wrong on Rodgers in the past). 2) The Packer are never going to have the public narrative be: "We're looking to trade 12," so the fact that the public narrative appears to be, "We're open to it" says a lot," one fan added.

"Damn. He’s really getting moved this summer," one fan wrote.

"Aaron Rodgers watch continues," one fan wrote.

Do you think we'll see Rodgers getting moved?