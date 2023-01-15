Look: NFL World Reacts To MVP Voting Announcement

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills players huddle after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed following a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The NFL will announce its 2022 MVP winner later this year, but one vote has already been revealed.

A Buffalo Bills trainer credited with saving Damar Hamlin's life has received a vote.

"Denny Kellington, the @BuffaloBills assistant athletic trainer who performed CPR on Damar Hamlin on the field, received a fifth-place MVP vote. The official voting breakdown will be released after The Associated Press NFL awards are presented at NFL Honors on Feb. 9."

The NFL World is loving it.

"More MVP votes than Russell Wilson in his career," one fan wrote.

"Wow. Very cool," one fan added.

"Love this!" one fan added.

"I said he should win it after Damar recovered and I stand by that statement," another fan wrote.

"It would be really great for Denny to get the MVP this season," one fan added.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: The scoreboard depicts a message of support for Damar Hamlin during the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

It'll be cool to see once the full voting results are revealed later this month.