Look: NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett Car Accident News

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was in a serious car accident on Monday afternoon.

Garrett, the former No. 1 overall pick, was reportedly in a single-car accident on Monday. He and a passenger were reportedly transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The car reportedly flipped multiple times before coming to a stop.

"Myles Garrett was in a single car crash after practice today. He and a passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital," Camryn Justice reported on Monday.

"The car went off the side of the road and flipped several times before coming to a rest. Myles Garrett sustained minor injuries."

The NFL world is pretty frightened by the scary news on Monday afternoon.

"this is terrifying," one fan wrote.

"rollover with only minor injuries? that's why you wear your seatbelt," another fan added.

"Good lord. Glad no one was seriously hurt," another fan wrote on social media.

"Woah that sounds bad. Hope everyone is fine," another fan added.

Our thoughts are with Myles Garrett and his passenger on Monday afternoon.

The Browns are coming off a Thursday night win over the Steelers.