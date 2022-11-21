Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Controversy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 31: A general view of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday afternoon.

Prior to the game, a national anthem photo went viral on social media.

Popular singer John Mellencamp reportedly sat during the national anthem at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"Mellencamp, 71, was apparently too busy eating popcorn to show respect for the colors in the middle of the field.

Someone in the adjacent section snapped the photo of Mellencamp and sent it to OutKick 360’s Dan Dakich," Outkick reported.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the viral national anthem photo.

"Anyone take a picture of the beer or concession lines during the anthem? Also, there are a LOT of people in that picture not standing, including a kid near him, what a horrible parent, right? But let's be selective with our indignation," one fan wrote.

"I’ll tell you what, when I go to South Bend Cubs games, when the national anthem starts, everyone in line in concessions stops, turns toward the nearest flag, takes their hat off, puts hand over heart until the song is over AND colors have left the field," one fan added.

"I heard today that what we often take for granted what others diligently pray for…fine example sitting right there…sad," one fan admitted.

"Bad look for sure…" one fan added.

The Colts fell to the Eagles, 17-16, on Sunday afternoon.