Look: NFL World Reacts To New Gisele Bundchen Photo
Fair or unfair, the NFL world continues to obsess over the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen relationship news.
Over the past several weeks, reports have surfaced, suggesting things aren't all well for Brady and Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly been going through some marital problems.
Brady and Bundchen reportedly relocated to Miami, Florida during Hurricane Ian, though they weren't staying together, despite being with the kids.
On Saturday, a photo surfaced of Bundchen spending some time in Miami. Will she be in attendance for the Bucs game in Tampa Bay on Sunday night?
NFL fans continue to hope for the best for Brady and his longtime wife.
"Hope they don’t break up, but think it’s funny that she’s staying away from him during football season," one fan wrote.
"Could be wrong but I’m not seeing a divorce in either chart," anther fan suggested.
"I blame Gisele for the Bucs moving to Miami this week. This has nothing to do with hurricane Ian she just wants Tom in Miami," another fan suggested.
Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. They have two children together.
Will we see Bundchen at the Bucs game tonight?