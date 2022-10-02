Look: NFL World Reacts To New Gisele Bundchen Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Model Gisele Bundchen looks on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Fair or unfair, the NFL world continues to obsess over the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen relationship news.

Over the past several weeks, reports have surfaced, suggesting things aren't all well for Brady and Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly been going through some marital problems.

Brady and Bundchen reportedly relocated to Miami, Florida during Hurricane Ian, though they weren't staying together, despite being with the kids.

On Saturday, a photo surfaced of Bundchen spending some time in Miami. Will she be in attendance for the Bucs game in Tampa Bay on Sunday night?

NFL fans continue to hope for the best for Brady and his longtime wife.

"Hope they don’t break up, but think it’s funny that she’s staying away from him during football season," one fan wrote.

"Could be wrong but I’m not seeing a divorce in either chart," anther fan suggested.

"I blame Gisele for the Bucs moving to Miami this week. This has nothing to do with hurricane Ian she just wants Tom in Miami," another fan suggested.

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. They have two children together.

Will we see Bundchen at the Bucs game tonight?