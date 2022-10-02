Look: NFL World Reacts To NSFW Aaron Rodgers Video

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers was not happy with his center in the second half of Sunday's Packers vs. Patriots game.

The Packers had the Patriots defense scrambling, likely in line for a penalty, but center Josh Myers didn't snap the ball in time.

Rodgers went off.

"Snap the f------- ball," Rodgers could be heard yelling on television.

That's not a place you want to be in if you're Myers, that is for sure.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the NSFW Rodgers video.

"Bailey Zappe causing meltdowns in GB," one fan joked.

"Rodgers about to put his center on blast on the Joe Rogan podcast tomorrow," another fan joked.

"Seems pretty angry for a dude that spent his offseason in the desert trying to find himself," one fan added.

"heinous language. not a role model whatsoever. bears quarterbacks may not be good but at least they conduct themselves the right way," another fan joked.

The Packers and the Patriots are currently tied, 24-24, with about six minutes to play on Sunday.

The game is airing on CBS.