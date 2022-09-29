Look: NFL World Reacts To Official 'Butt Punt' Decision

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Thomas Morstead #4 of the Miami Dolphins has his punt blocked by his own player in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

The NFL isn't ready to leave the butt punt behind just yet.

As noted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league made an official scoring change to the play that led to a safety late in the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Instead of crediting the Bills with a blocked punt, they're considering the play a minus-1-yard punt by Thomas Morstead.

Pelissero pondered potential fantasy football ramifications if any leagues award points for a blocked punt. However, fans were more concerned for Morstead, whose numbers will take a big hit due to the change.

Morstead even weighed in on the correction.

Not everyone took the story seriously; a fan called the change a "cheeky move by the NFL."

Technically speaking, it's probably the right call. After all, no Bills player blocked the punt that bounced off the gluteus maximum of Miami's protector.

Despite the embarrassing blunder, the Dolphins improved to 3-0 with a massive win over their AFC East competitor. They'll look to stay unbeaten when facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.