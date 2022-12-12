Look: NFL World Reacts To Ohio State Player Drama

PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 02: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs for a touchdown during the college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights on October 2,2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who starred collegiately at Ohio State, didn't get a kind whistle from the referees on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets fell to the Bills on Sunday, in a critical playoff matchup in Buffalo.

Following the game, Wilson reveals what a referee told him during the game.

"I ain’t got a call all season… one ref told me “this ain’t O State no more.” Crazy," he tweeted.

"First patriots game @ home was when a ref told me this I forget his field number."

The NFL World has taken to social media to weigh in.

"I’m Interested to hear/read about the wildest things refs have said to players across all sports. They deadass don’t get punished for being terrible people," one fan wrote.

"Ohio State fans going to blame Desmond Howard for this somehow," one fan added.

"NFL refs haze rookies. NFL refs have favorites. NFL refs have decided games … NFL refs are a problem," another fan wrote.

"Here comes to OSU fans trying to make themselves feel like victims or hype themselves as the underdogs even tho they are a powerhouse college with NCAA bias anyways," another fan added.

Wilson has been having a great rookie season, bad referees or not.

It'll be interesting to see if the NFL looks into Wilson's claims.