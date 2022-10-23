Look: NFL World Reacts To Packers Change News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers said last week that he wanted the offense to be "simpler" following the loss to the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

While head coach Matt LaFleur seemed to disagree with his quarterback, the Packers are reportedly open to changes.

Ian Rapoport reports that the Packers have planned on making a notable change on offense.

"The #Packers planned to retool their offensive line today, sources say, with Elgton Jenkins moving to left guard. But with LT David Bakhtiari (knee) now listed as questionable, it may not be possible. The focus all week was securing that O-line and blocking better," he reported.

It's certainly interesting news out of Green Bay.

"The season is over if the Packers lose today. So let’s not make any changes to the worst group on the team!" one fan wrote.

"No matter what. Put EJ74 at LG. If you need to play ZT50 at RT, that is fine. RN70 can't be on the field this week," one fan added.

"If the OL situation was bad enough for the Packers to want to hit it with a stick of dynamite they were planning, it would be supremely dumb to trot this same group out there with no changes and Nijman at LT but at this point it seems like that’s what they’ll do," one fan added.

"That's it. The Packers benched Newman for Hanson and now want to change the entire lineup to bench him. So just bench him," another fan wrote.

Green Bay is set to take on Washington on the road on Sunday afternoon.