Look: NFL World Reacts To Packers' Trade Rumor

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Interest is percolating in the New York Jets potentially pursuing a trade for Aaron Rodgers. A rumor has some fans wondering if another expensive player could fit in a hypothetical trade package for the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that the Jets will likely cut wide receiver Corey Davis to save $10.5 million in cap space.

Peter Bukowski recalled that his The Leap co-founder, Jason B. Hirschhorn, previously said the Packers tried to acquire Davis last spring. He concluded that it "makes perfect sense" for the Jets to include the 28-year-old in a deal for Rodgers.

Davis tallied 536 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 13 games this season, so Jets fans are on board with the idea.

"Jets fans would welcome [Davis] being involved in a trade," a Jets fan wrote on Twitter. "As he's likely a cut candidate who has underperformed."

"I like the thought of this," JetNation Live's Dylan Tereman said.

Two fans proposed the same trade package for Rodgers: Davis, a 2023 second-round pick, and a 2024 first.

Even if the Packers wanted Davis last year, that might not remain the case after he secured half of his 64 targets in 2022. However, the thought of Green Bay sending Rodgers to the Jets is gaining traction.

ESPN's Adam Schefter called the Packers trading Rodgers a "real possibility." NBC Sports columnist Peter King speculated that Jets owner Woody Johnson "would happily pay" Green Bay's reported asking price of two first-round picks.

If Green Bay wants two firsts, it might be wishful thinking for the Packers to lower that demand and take Davis. After two unproductive seasons with the Jets, he has a $11 million cap hit in 2023.