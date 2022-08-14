Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Viral Photos

The 2022 NFL regular season can't get here soon enough.

Before Week 1 happens, though, you have to get your fantasy football league in order. It's about time to start having your fantasy football drafts.

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac had a message for fantasy football players on social media this week.

Spiranac might not be too excited as a Steelers fan, though Pittsburgh did look pretty good in its preseason debut on Saturday afternoon.

The former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer can always rock a different team's jersey, too...

Any fans willing to join Spiranac's fantasy team?

"Not sure why u aren’t excited about the Steelers, we are going to surprise a lot of folks!" one fan wrote.

"Suddenly I like the Steelers again," another fan wrote.

"Hawkeye colors," an Iowa fan joked.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are set to open the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Bengals.