Look: NFL World Reacts To Panthers' Huge Coaching Hire

Frank Reich began his Carolina Panthers tenure with an enormous addition.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are hiring Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator. The 42-year-old was a head-coaching candidate after leading the Denver Broncos to the NFL's seventh-ranked defense during a tumultuous season for the team.

The NFL world applauded the reported move.

"Tremendous hire by Frank Reich," Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports wrote.

"What a strong hire for Frank Reich & Panthers," NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe said. "Ejiro Evero did a great job with Broncos D and now gets talented Carolina D to take to next level."

"I think Carolina just became the NFC South favorites," Andrew Mason of Denver Sports said. "Evero is a big get for Frank Reich putting together his staff."

"HUGE get for the Panthers!" former Carolina cornerback Darius Butler exclaimed.

"One of the best coordinator hires the Panthers have ever made," a fan claimed. "No joke."

Evero interviewed for Carolina's head-coaching vacancy before the organization hired Reich. According to Ian Rapoport, Evero was one of two leading candidates -- alongside Brian Flores -- for the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator position.

After allowing the league's second-fewest yards in 2021, the Panthers fell to 22nd during a 7-10 season. Yet they can build around star defensive lineman Brian Burns in a weak NFC South that became even more wide-open after Tom Brady's retirement.

Evero kept an injury-ravaged Broncos defense afloat without much help from the offense. He'll now look to steer a turnaround in Carolina.