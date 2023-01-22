Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles to throw a touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes will be ready to go for the AFC Championship Game.

That's what the Chiefs quarterback announced postgame, anyway. Mahomes played through what appeared to be a high ankle sprain on Saturday afternoon. But he said he'll have no issues playing a week from today.

"It's going to take a lot to keep me out of a football game. ... I'll be good to go."

The Chiefs are set to take on either the Bills or the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

It should be a fun one.

"Where’s the dog picture in the x-rays when you need it?" one fan wrote.

"Nothing to see!! Plus, will have the eight days off," one fan added.

"Goat," another fan added on social media.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up on the sidelines during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Mahomes and the Chiefs will learn their AFC Championship Game opponent on Sunday.

The Bengals and the Bills will kick off at 3 p.m. E.T.