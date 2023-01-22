Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Announcement
Patrick Mahomes will be ready to go for the AFC Championship Game.
That's what the Chiefs quarterback announced postgame, anyway. Mahomes played through what appeared to be a high ankle sprain on Saturday afternoon. But he said he'll have no issues playing a week from today.
"It's going to take a lot to keep me out of a football game. ... I'll be good to go."
The Chiefs are set to take on either the Bills or the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
It should be a fun one.
"Where’s the dog picture in the x-rays when you need it?" one fan wrote.
"Nothing to see!! Plus, will have the eight days off," one fan added.
"Goat," another fan added on social media.
Mahomes and the Chiefs will learn their AFC Championship Game opponent on Sunday.
The Bengals and the Bills will kick off at 3 p.m. E.T.