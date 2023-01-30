Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Dad Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 25: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on August 25, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes' dad is going viral on social media on Monday morning.

The dad of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is trending for his postgame message for Joe Burrow.

Pat Mahomes Sr. said postgame that he was "smoking on that Joe Burrow."

The NFL World is trending on social media on Monday morning.

"Mahomes Sr is that hood uncle that tells everybody at thanksgiving dinner to kiss his A** when leaving with 2 to-go plates while bumming a cigarette while going out the door!!" one fan wrote.

"Yooooooooooooo Pat Sr. is culture," one fan added.

"Need more Pat Sr. Content in the next two weeks," another fan wrote.

"nah i need to hear him and pat have an actual conversation lmaooooooo this crazy," one fan added.

The Chiefs are off to the Super Bowl, where they will take on the Eagles.