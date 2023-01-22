Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo
Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win.
There's nothing wrong with that.
On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.
Following the game, Randi Mahomes took to social media.
"Much needed hug after the day.." she wrote.
Chiefs fans are loving it.
"Awwwwww I hope Patrick is feeling better," one fan wrote.
"Just some casual hardware sitting on the TV. No big deal!?!" one fan added.
"AWWW love this, thanks for posting. Prayers for speedy healing!" one fan added.
"Aww just a boy and his mom!" one fan wrote.
"Feel better champ!!!" one fan added.
The Chiefs are set to take on either the Bills or the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game next weekend.
It should be a fun one.