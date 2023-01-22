Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo

Getty Images.

Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win.

There's nothing wrong with that.

On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.

Following the game, Randi Mahomes took to social media.

"Much needed hug after the day.." she wrote.

Chiefs fans are loving it.

"Awwwwww I hope Patrick is feeling better," one fan wrote.

"Just some casual hardware sitting on the TV. No big deal!?!" one fan added.

"AWWW love this, thanks for posting. Prayers for speedy healing!" one fan added.

"Aww just a boy and his mom!" one fan wrote.

"Feel better champ!!!" one fan added.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up on the sidelines during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Chiefs are set to take on either the Bills or the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game next weekend.

It should be a fun one.