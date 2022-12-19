Look: NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Shocking Loss

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots just lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in truly embarrassing fashion on Sunday afternoon.

New England threw an errant lateral pass with the game tied, 24-24, and time expiring in the fourth quarter. The errant pass was picked up by former Patriots star Chandler Jones who took the football all the way back for a game-winning touchdown as time expired on Sunday.

It doesn't get any crazier than this, does it?

The NFL World is truly stunned by what happened in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

"Dumbest most indefensible last second Patriots loss of my lifetime. And I’m old enough to remember the Joe Ferguson Hail Mary," Bill Simmons tweeted.

"It's extremely funny that the Patriots chose to run the ball like cowards so that something dumb wouldn't happen & then THAT happened," another fan added.

"I REFUSE TO BELIEVE WHAT I JUST SAW FROM THE PATRIOTS ON THE LAST PLAY OF THE GAME," former Patriots running back LaGarrette Blount tweeted.

"I think my head just exploded," another fan wrote on social media.

"The Patriots are about to have the longest, quietest flight in the history of mankind," another fan predicted.

The Patriots fell to 7-7 on the season with the loss on Sunday, while the Raiders improved to 6-8 on the season with the win.

We have to see what Bill Belichick is saying about this one. Get a microphone in front of the Patriots head coach as soon as possible tonight.