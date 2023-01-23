Look: NFL World Reacts To PETA's Announcement

Getty Images.

PETA is not happy with former NFL player Derek Wolfe.

The former NFL pass rusher hunted and killed a mountain lion that had reportedly been terrorizing the local community.

Wolfe posed with his kill on social media.

"Late Tuesday night I got a call from @huntnest to see if I wanted to stalk a giant Tom (male mountain lion) who has been wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood. He had already killed two of her dogs and was living under her porch, nervous what he might do next. We found a fresh 4x4 mule deer he had just killed.

We hiked straight up 2500ft and down the other side, then back up again, back down the other side and then back up again to 9600ft. Exhausted,dehydrated,cramping I drew back my @hoytbowhunting and sent an @sevrbroadheads through him. Then I had to crawl backwards down the mountain with him to get him to the truck I fell 10ft off a rock face on the way down lol. Any guess how big this thing was ?" he announced.

PETA, though, is not happy.

"So cruel, cowardly, and wrong 😡

This is their home, we’re living in it. @derekwolfe_95 needs to stop making twisted excuses to sadistically kill animals," they wrote.

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Completely pathetic," one fan wrote.

"Such a waste of a beautiful life," one fan added.

"Report for animal abuse," one fan added.

"john wick of hunting fasho 🔥," one fan added.

"What kind of person has so little regard for animals?" another fan wrote.

Wolfe, 32, played in the NFL from 2012-21. He spent time with the Ravens and Broncos.