Look: NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll's Announcement

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll follows the play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are planning to bring quarterback Geno Smith back for the 2023 season and beyond.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced on Monday morning that his team has already begun to have contract discussions with the veteran quarterback.

"He knows that we understand him and appreciate him and love everything that he brings. He loves his guys, his team, his coaches, all of that. So it's a big lovefest. Can we afford to? Well, if you want to have a great player you gotta pay for stuff."

The NFL world is really happy to see Smith doing well in Seattle.

"Pete proved me wrong," one fan admitted.

"Seahawks need to:

- Sign Geno Smith

- Use 5th pick on defensive line

- Upgrade at Center

- Upgrade at LB

It’s not as much as it could be. Things are looking GREAT for the future," another fan suggested.

"I want another good WR to take the pressure off DK and Lockett," another fan added.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

How big of a contract should Geno Smith get?