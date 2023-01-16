Look: NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll's Announcement
The Seattle Seahawks are planning to bring quarterback Geno Smith back for the 2023 season and beyond.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced on Monday morning that his team has already begun to have contract discussions with the veteran quarterback.
"He knows that we understand him and appreciate him and love everything that he brings. He loves his guys, his team, his coaches, all of that. So it's a big lovefest. Can we afford to? Well, if you want to have a great player you gotta pay for stuff."
The NFL world is really happy to see Smith doing well in Seattle.
"Pete proved me wrong," one fan admitted.
"Seahawks need to:
- Sign Geno Smith
- Use 5th pick on defensive line
- Upgrade at Center
- Upgrade at LB
It’s not as much as it could be. Things are looking GREAT for the future," another fan suggested.
"I want another good WR to take the pressure off DK and Lockett," another fan added.
How big of a contract should Geno Smith get?