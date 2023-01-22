Look: NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Son Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning watches action prior to a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning was at Lincoln Financial Field for Saturday night's Eagles-Giants game, and he brought one of his sons with him.

Even though Peyton's son Marshall's uncle Eli is a New York Giants legend and an enemy of the Philly fanbase, that didn't stop the young boy from wearing the jersey of one of the home team's stars.

Marshall was photographed on the sideline with his dad while wearing a green Jalen Hurts jersey.

Peyton's son's choice of attire had fans talking all night and into today.

"Kudos for letting your son be himself," one person said.

"Eli taking Ls at Lincoln Financial Field, a tale as old as time," said an Eagles fan.

"And a Birds hat as well," noticed political commentator George Conway.

"When in Rome... #GoBirds," added another Eagles fan.

We're not sure if Marshall is actually an Eagles fan, or if he was simply wearing the jersey to troll his uncle and fit in with the rowdy home crowd.

Whatever the reason, the outfit worked out for him. Hurts and the Eagles easily beat the Giants 38-7 to advance to the NFC Championship Game.